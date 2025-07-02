Whitby RNLI tides safety warning after two call-outs in one evening

Whitby RNLI has issued safety guidance after being called out to reports of a casualty on the rocks and another marooned on the beach.

The first call out was around 4pm on Monday June 30, with a request to task the inshore lifeboat after a casualty was spotted on the rock armour near Whitby's east pier.

The crew was stood down once the casualty was reported to have walked safely off the rocks.

The second call out just after 7pm was to reports of someone marooned on a sand bank on Whitby beach.

Whitby RNLI was called out twice in three hours. courtesy Whitby RNLI

This time the casualty was reported to be safe and well before launch so the volunteers were again stood down.

Although crew members’ pagers went twice off twice in three hours, thankfully both turned out to be false alarms.

Mick Clamp, the launch authority, said: 'We thank the public for their vigilance.

"On both occasions these people could have been in difficult and a prompt launch could have meant a swift and safe rescue.

“Thankfully on both occasions the casualties were able to make their own way to safety.

“However this is not always the case as the tide can come in quickly at Whitby, so we would advise anyone enjoying the beach to always check the tide times and allow plenty of time to make it back to safety.”

If you do see someone in trouble in or near the water, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.