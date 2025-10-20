A dedicated litter picker has voiced her frustration after a fly-tipper dumped a load of soil and bricks into a bin designed to keep Bempton rubbish free.

Lisa Crozier spends a grat deal of her time as a volunteer litter picker, and operates from Jewison Lane, Short Lane and Newsham Hill every other week.

As part of her campaign to keep the area tidy Lisa placed two litter bins, which were donated by Free Press readers, along the route.

However, a person has filled one of the bins on Short Lane, with builders’ rubble.

Lisa said: “A selfish person has filled one of the bins on Short Lane, with soil and rubble. The waste includes huge lumps of broken concrete which were far too heavy for me to empty.

“I have informed East Riding of Yorkshire Council, which normally collects my pink bags of collected rubbish, asking them to collect the rubble.

“However, they council informed me that they can't empty it as the lorry they would need to empty it is out of action.

“Meanwhile, someone has now decided to dump mounds of mixed soil and stones on top of the concrete and around the area.

“The consequence has been that the people who normally use the bin properly, can't access the it so the whole area has become littered with general rubbish.

“Sadly, this means there doesn't seem to be any point in me collecting the general litter until the bin has been emptied.

"I apologise to people who pass the mess and assure them that I will resume normal litter picking as soon as the bin has been emptied.”