There has been an increase in common seals pups who have contracted mouth rot over recent years. Photo credit: BDMLR.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) are taking part in a study which is investigating ‘mouth rot’ a severe condition that can kill common seal pups.

In recent years there has been a large number of weaned common seal pups suffering with a condition called ‘mouth rot’- a disease that results in severe lesions in the mouth and can ultimately result in the death of the pup. It is affecting seal pups across the country, including the Yorkshire coast.

The BDMLR is part of a now five year long study working to explore the possible cause of this condition working alongside a team at the Teesside University, with support from the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme, and funded by the government body Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

A spokesperson for the BDMLR said: “Mouth rot is a condition that affects the mouths of newly weaned common seal pups. Pups can experience muzzle swelling, facial wounds and abscesses, and ulceration the roof of the mouth. These ulcerations can become very severe, have serious impacts on the pup’s health and welfare, and ultimately result in their death.

“Although cases of mouth rot have been identified in weaned common seal pups for many years, a recent upward trend in the number and severity of cases prompted an investigation to begin. There is obvious concern not only for the welfare of these seals, but also potentially for their conservation in the affected areas.”

“As a result of our work we hope to identify the cause of this condition and attempt to understand why case numbers have increased, how to better care for affected pups in rehabilitation, and whether it poses a threat to common seal conservation – and if it does, if there is anything that can be done to help manage the condition.

“As always, we want to thank our hard-working partners and supporters for their vital assistance, including BDMLR Medics, veterinary personnel, and rehabilitation centre staff. This work would not be possible without you!

"Questions about the project can be sent to our email address: [email protected]” Visit https://bdmlr.org.uk/ for more information.