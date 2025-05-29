Campaign launched to 'protect our precious seals from harm': Here's how you can help

On Monday May 26 the ‘Save our Seals from Flying Rings’ campaign was launched by the Seal Alliance. The Photo: BDMLR.

On Monday May 26 the ‘Save our Seals from Flying Rings’ campaign was launched by the Seal Alliance, a coalition of organisations and individuals working to promote better welfare, conservation, and protection for all seals and their habitats.

Thousands of flying ring toys are purchased annually across the UK, with many lost or discarded on our beaches. Being naturally curious animals, and many of these flying rings end up in our seas, countless seals end up trapped in them, causing extreme suffering and pain as they cut into their necks. Successful rescues are rare, with most seal entrapments resulting in fatalities.

The ‘Save our Seals from Flying Rings’ campaign aims to end this suffering to marine mammals through collaborative efforts with members of the public, retailers, local councillors, and the Government.

The RSPCA has estimated the cost of rehabilitating an adult seal entangled by a flying ring as being between £10,000 to £15,000 per animal.

Putting that into context, a flying ring (on average) costs a retailer the wholesale price of 33p to purchase, but it will cost a charity up to 45,455 times more than one flying ring actually costs.

Jennie Hobson (Chair Flying Ring Strategy Group) said “We are pleased to launch this campaign in an effort to raise awareness and bring about important changes that will ultimately protect our precious seals from harm.

“Flying rings pose an unnecessary and avoidable threat to seals. By simply swapping to seal-safe beach toys such as a solid disc frisbee, preferably non-plastic, everyone can help protect our beautiful and iconic seals”

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said via social media: “We are delighted to support the ‘Save our Seals from Flying Rings’ campaign launched by the Seal Alliance.

“We see too many seals trapped in flying rings, inflicting immense suffering and even fatalities. Let's help our seals by becoming flying ring free, reducing the suffering to our marine mammals.

“Help save our seals by signing the petition here: www.change.org/SaveOurSealsFromFlyingRings.

“Don’t purchase flying rings; instead, opt for a non-plastic (preferably biodegradable) flying disc as a safer alternative.

“Check out all the resources, from posters to tips for asking local retailers to stop selling flying rings and urging your MP to support the campaign here: bdmlr.org.uk/save-our-seals.”