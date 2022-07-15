Chance to apply for North York Moors hedgerows and dry stone walls grant from Traditional Boundary Fund

The North York Moors National Park Authority is offering grants towards the creation or renovation of hedgerows and the restoration of dry stone walls. Photo submitted

The Traditional Boundary Fund is looking to restore and enhance these often overlooked field features, which form a hugely important part of the landscape and character of the area.

Miles Johnson, head of historic environment, conservation and climate change at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “Boundaries of all types help to tell the story of the North York Moors landscape.

“Through studying boundaries we can see the large enclosures of grazing land in the 17th and 18th century, ring-fenced farms perhaps with origins in the medieval period, and strip fields that still reflect the ancient cultivation patterns around villages. They are history hidden in plain sight.”