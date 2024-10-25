Danby Beacon lit to mark launch of new North York Moors arts and culture partnership

Danby Beacon lit to launch arts and culture partnership.

Danby Beacon was lit to symbolise the launch of a new partnership that aims to increase the quantity and quality of diverse, innovative and inclusive arts and culture in the North York Moors.

The partnership involves more than 20 creative organisations coming together to amplify and build upon the existing arts and culture landscape of the National Park.

This collaborative effort will enrich the local cultural scene but attract new visitors to experience and participate in the arts amid the natural backdrops.

Sally Ann Smith, Head of Arts and Culture at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “The North York Moors is the first National Park to introduce an Arts and Culture Strategy that harnesses our natural landscapes, art, and creativity to promote public health and wellbeing.

Artist Aphra O'Connor launches her new art trail The Moment, at Danby Lodge.

“We believe everyone in and around the North York Moors should have access to a rich and varied artistic landscape.

"We will work with the partnership to ensure the sector continues to grow and flourish in our region, and most importantly will allow the North York Moors to be seen as a beacon for the arts.”

This new initiative promises to fuel creativity, linking the arts with the natural environment and enhancing community wellbeing.

It will look to provide creative residencies for under-represented groups and commissions for early to mid-career artists.

The Moment art trail, by Aphra O'Connor.

In partnership with the Local Cultural Education Partnership (Forge), it also aims to engage greater numbers of young people, supporting their artistic development.

Jamie Walton, founder and artistic director of the renowned North York Moors Chamber Music Festival, said: “The North York Moors have inspired artists for centuries, and this initiative offers the perfect opportunity to build on that legacy, celebrating our incredible landscape through the arts.

"It is time for the arts to be more prominently recognised as part of the nation's identity, and this new strategy will set a high standard for appreciating their benefits.

"It will also inspire others, we hope, to prioritise an industry that has perhaps been overlooked in more recent years.

"Ultimately, everyone stands to benefit from what is shared, and we look forward to celebrating its enormous potential.”

The launch coincides with the installation of two new trails, soon to be open at Danby Lodge and Sutton Bank National Park Centres.

At Danby Lodge, a mosaic trail entitled The Moment, asks visitors to slow down and be present in the landscape.

The designs have been created to echo the artist Aphra O’Connor’s own journey through the site and the locations where she paused to reflect upon what she saw.

At Sutton Bank, Words in the Landscape explores the local environment from the perspective of our region’s birds.

Created by Scarborough-based artist Adrian Riley, the trail will bring together poetry, illusion and design in a celebration of bird song and bird life.

The trails form part of the National Park’s See Moor project, which secured £205,000 funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fun (administered by North Yorkshire Council) and included the new playground at Danby Lodge.

Looking ahead to spring 2025, a new three-week arts festival will feature events at both National Park Centres and locations around the North York Moors. Plus, look forward to the North York Moors’ first kite festival, including workshops and demonstrations.

Visit northyorkmoors.org.uk/beaconforthearts for more.