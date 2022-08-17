East Riding of Yorkshire Community Tree Planting Fund now open - here's how to apply

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is welcoming applications for funding, for up to £5,000 through this programme for 2022, for the purposes of creating new areas of native woodland, planting new clusters of native trees, or establishing new individual native standard trees.

There are no restrictions on who can apply to the fund for a grant, and it is envisaged that applications will be received from a range of individuals and groups such as private and public landowners, farmers and land managers, community groups, businesses, community organisations, charities, Town and Parish Councils, schools and faith groups.

As well as the East Riding of Yorkshire Community Tree Planting Fund, Humber Forest offers access to up to 100% funded tree planting.

Humber Forest launch of the tree planting scheme.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humber Forest is the community forest for Hull and East Yorkshire, working in partnership with Hull and East Riding councils, local businesses, community groups, schools and organisations such as the Woodland Trust and the Forestry Commission.

There is no application process for Humber Forest.

The Humber Forest team works with you to plan the project, complete any checks on your behalf, and works with two charity partners to assist in the delivery of your project, all at no cost to applicants.

It funds hedgerows, woodland and shelter belt planting, and potentially standard tree planting on farms, private land and estates, schools, public and private parks, amenity land, and within private business land.

Each site will also receive funding for up to five years’ maintenance of the trees.

There is no upper limit to project size, however the minimum planting size is 0.08 hectares of planting (approximately 200 trees).

For more information on the Humber Forest, please visit www.humberforest,org or contact [email protected]

For applications to the East Riding of Yorkshire Community Tree Planting Fund, applications to the fund should be made through the online FlexiGrant system, available here.

Both funds are subject to their own criteria.