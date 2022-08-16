Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2020 the show, previously titled The Flower and Vegetable Show, was cancelled due to the pandemic, and last year the village felt it was really important to celebrate the Show Day because they were reluctant to abandon the event for yet another year.

So they decided to hold an event which was mainly an outside event without the usual competitive side of the show.

There was no judging, there were no trophies awarded, no show schedules, no indoor teas and cakes, but instead many of the village organisations and

Fun at the 2022 Goathland Show.

residents safely held stalls outside in the village hall grounds.

However, this year things were back to normal - and the show was a huge success with the highest ever gate numbers.

Twenty-six cups and trophies were awarded for the best exhibits in the show’s many classes, including home baking, preserves, soft fruit, floral art, flowers, vegetables, arts and crafts, photography and children’s sports.

There were 23 stalls by village groups, clubs and organisations; the creative skills of the school children were on display; a local forge demonstrated metalwork skills while visitors tried to throw a qoit with the Beckhole Quoits Club.

Fun at the 2022 Goathland Show.

There was musical entertainment by local musicians with a children’s sword dancing display and the children’s sports races played a major part in the event.

Proceeds from the show will go to charities and organisations including Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary, Goathland Ukrainian Support, and Goathland School.

Colin Pyrah, Chairman of the Show, said: “Because it was the 80th year of the show, it was a very special event to celebrate, allowing us to celebrate its longevity and very rich tradition.

Action from the Goathland Show tug-of-war.