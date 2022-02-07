The plans will be discussed at a meeting of Scarborough Council's cabinet on Tuesday next week (February 15).

A review of allotment space in the town was carried out in 2021 by a cross-political group of councillors on the Lives and Homes Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

The current demand for space was assessed and the group also looked at what opportunities there were to increase the number of allotments available.

The pandemic, and the rise in interest in home-grown food, have led to increased demand for allotments. Pictured are the Sandybed allotments.

They also considered future allotment provision, the benefit of growing spaces and community orchards and how the council might manage this type of land in years to come.

The review found that demand for allotments is increasing. It is thought the Covid-19 pandemic, along with the social and environmental benefits of home-grown food, are behind the surge in interest.

The borough council has responsibility to provide allotment space when there is proof of demand. Under the 1908 Small Holdings and Allotments Act, it could be in breach of the law if it doesn’t.

The scrutiny committee’s review made several recommendations which will be presented to the cabinet for consideration.

They are:

a site at Prospect Mount be re-established as an allotment with new fencing and gates, clearance of the land and a water supply installed at a cost of £50,000.

a site at Dunn Road be given to local residents to use as a community growing space, subject to necessary consents and legal access to the site being in place.

for the council to support the creation of other community growing spaces in Scarborough and to encourage residents to submit bids for them

to consider whether allotment space be included as part of the local plan

to encourage the creation of an ‘allotment network’ to bring together groups across the borough.

Cllr Tony Randerson, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said: “Allotments are one way of responding to the climate crisis facing society.

“As well as the pleasure of growing your own fruit and veg, getting outdoors has many mental and physical benefits.

“Produce grown on your doorstep is also much better for the environment and can significantly reduce food miles.

“I am very keen to ensure residents in Scarborough have access to growing space if they want it.”

Cllr David Jeffels, chair of the Lives and Homes Overview and Scrutiny Committee, said: “It’s clear from the committee’s review that there is unmet demand for allotments and growing space in Scarborough.

“It is very encouraging that residents want to be more self-sufficient.