However there are many dangers to consider when visiting the beach, such as cold water shock, rip tides, and things hidden beneath the water.

In order to stay safe this summer visitors can visit a number of lifeguard protected beaches, which are annually run by the RNLI over summer.

Red and yellow flags will be positioned on the beach to show where the lifeguards will be situated.

Bridlington North beach will be protected by lifeguards and the nearby promenade is full of amusements and arcades.

Swimmers will be encouraged to stay between these flags for their own safety.

Starting July 1, lifeguards will be at selected beaches in order to keep visitors safe. This will be in place until September 3.

Here is a list of the lifeguarded beaches in East Yorkshire:

Bridlington North: A sand and shingle beach with a promenade full of activities and views of the chalk cliffs of Flamborough Headland.

Bridlington South beach will have lifeguard protection over the busy summer months.

Families will be able to explore rock pools, take a trip on the land train and spend a day on the many rides and arcades.

The water quality here is classed as "good".

Bridlington South: This beach is close to the Bridlington Spa which also has a cafe that is open to the public.

There is also the large and very popular Richie’s Cafe bar.

Withernsea beach has a water quality rating of 'excellent'.

Visitors are warned that Bridlington South beach has poor water quality and a warning against bathing here has been in place for over a year.

Belvedere: This golden sandy beach is situated between Bridlington South and Wilsthorpe.

It offers a number of beach chalets, alongside a cafe and a large area for parking.

The water quality is classed as "good".

Hornsea beach: The sand and shingle beach can be either the start or the end of the Trans Pennine Trail, aimed at walkers, horse riders, and cyclists.

The promenade is home to a number of amusements, fish and chip shops and cafes, as well as landscaped gardens and a Victorian folly.

The water quality here is classified as "excellent".

Withernsea beach: This main part of this beach is part of a strip of sand and shingle that runs for miles in both directions.

It also houses a redeveloped promenade which features numerous cafes, fish and chip shops and pubs.