High-profile politician visits East Yorkshire to investigate flooding issues

Robbie Moore MP with farmer Nigel Watson. Photo courtesy of NFU.

Farmers met Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley who is Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister for Water and Rural Growth), to look at the devastating impact of winter storms on local farms and food producing land.

Nigel Watson hosted the visit at Coney Garth Hill Farm in North Frodingham and was joined by fellow farmers Tom Warkup and Mike Artley.

The visit gave Mr Moore the opportunity to see first-hand the impact 10 storms in just four months has had on local people and businesses.

Flooding has been an issue near the River Hull for decades and hundreds of acres of farmland remain underwater.

Previous studies have been done to help identify what can be done to address flooding in the area following collaboration between East Riding Council, Hull City Council, the Internal Drainage Board, the Environment Agency, the NFU and water companies.

Farmers have said the storms have been the worst in recent memory in the area with many crops still underwater and they are calling for help.

Flooding Minister Robbie Moore said: “Heavy rainfall this winter has affected communities across the North of England, with the Ouse catchment and Yorkshire seeing one of the wettest Decembers since records started over 150 years ago.

“Visiting farmers in Yorkshire, I saw first-hand the challenges they have faced, and it was good to hear more about solutions for preventing agricultural flooding.

"We know there is more to do to ensure the region is more resilient to these events and that’s why since 2015 the Government has invested £529 million flood defences in Yorkshire and the Humber – more than any other region.”

James Copeland, NFU environment adviser who was at the meeting, said: “I thought it was great to get Mr Moore out in East Yorkshire so he could see for himself the devastating impact flooding is having on farmers and growers’ businesses and what this means for food production, nature and the long-term viability of farming businesses.