Weather update: Warning for more snow and ice issued for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
The warning is currently in place from 3am Thursday (February 8) until 3am Friday (February 9).
The warning covers a large section of England, including the Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington areas.
The predicted snow and ice is likely to cause some disruption to travel.
Residents need to be careful, as some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces could be caused.
Some power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, could be affected
There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.
Residents should expect travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
The Met Office have said: “A band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow, will push north on Thursday bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m.
"The snow will ease later in the day, and may turn back to rain or drizzle, especially in the south and east of the area. There is some uncertainty with respect to the rain/snow boundary, and the northern limit of the snow, and so details may change in the coming days as confidence increases in these aspects.”