National Farmers Union calls for Yorkshire coast residents to support new campaign inspired by flooding devastation

Storm Babet caused chaos on the Yorkshire coast, and with Storm Ciarán on the way, the NFU is campaigning for political action.

The NFU campaign is an open letter which calls on the Environment Agency to deliver a proactive plan for the watercourses and flood defences it manages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also calls for the government to pay farmers and growers fairly for the vital role they play in protecting homes and businesses when rivers breach their banks.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NFU is also asking for changes to the Flood Defence Grant in Aid cost-benefit analysis to ensure that rural communities are not disadvantaged by the nature of smaller populations in comparison to urban communities.

Tom Bradshaw, NFU Deputy President said: “I have been out to meet NFU members and have seen first-hand the destruction and financial stress caused by flooding to farmers’ businesses and their homes.

“Despite promises made during each catastrophic flooding event, repeated governments of all parties have failed to get to grips with the challenge of managing watercourses and flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With another storm forecast this week, we need to see plans come forward as a matter of urgency.

“As farmers, we have all experienced the impact of more and more extreme weather and with climate change this is something we will continue to see more of.

“While the flood water might be receding in some areas, I want to ensure our members start to see action now.

“There are tangible things that can be done now to adapt. For example, maintaining existing flood defences and paying farmers for the public good they provide by holding floodwater on their land. All political parties must recognise that for these long-term plans to succeed, action is required urgently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would encourage all farmers, whether impacted by flooding or not, to sign the NFU’s open letter; one that is asking political parties to stand up and listen to those working on the frontline of climate change.

“They must deliver solutions for the future to ensure we can continue producing food while protecting our farmland and local communities.”