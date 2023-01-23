Nesting sites needed for "sociable" swifts in Scarborough
Scarborough Swift Group is hoping the North Yorkshire Coast will become a haven for breeding swifts as long as they can find enough buildings to establish multi-nest box sites providing the social colonies the birds love .
Scarborough Swift Group is appealing to anyone who can provide office blocks, public buildings, factories and warehouses to host the discreet boxes.
They are also launching a sponsor-a-box scheme to cover the cost of materials and erection.
Chairman of the group, Rob Stark, said: “Our volunteers make the boxes and we already have many on individual homes.
“But we believe there will be even more chance of occupation if these sociable birds are given the opportunity to establish larger colonies.
“Sometimes, with the bigger schemes, we can play the swift screams, the calls breeding birds make around nest sites, on a wi-fi system, which helps the birds to locate boxes.”
Boxes put up at Scarborough Rugby Club last winter were occupied the following summer and with the help of a cherry picker from builders LGSF, from Eastfield, the club has now put up more boxes bringing the total to 16 .
Mr Stark said: “We have been delighted by the success at the rugby club. Whilst the birds have left no trace of their summer time occupation their incredible aerial acrobatics have thrilled many of the club members.”
A multi-box scheme on a large farm building at Silpho is also in the pipe-line.
One of the earliest multi-box schemes was based at Scarborough Council’s Dean Road depot, where four triple-nest swift boxes were installed.
The Swift Group later added an audio call system to entice the birds and although so far the boxes have not been occupied, Tim Burkinshaw, SBC ecologist , remains hopeful for the coming summer.
He said:"It is not uncommon for swifts to take several years before breeding in new nest box sites.
“This scheme was linked to work to re-model the depot, and in other areas of the site, bat boxes were erected.
“Through our planning process we have started to require developers to install swift nesting bricks, wherever appropriate, such as new housing within 500 metres of existing swift nest sites.
“The enthusiasm and hard work of groups like Scarborough Swifts is tremendously valuable in galvanising action for these incredible birds in our towns and villages.”
The population of swifts and house martins has declined drastically in recent years partly due to a shortage of nest sites.
As buildings are modernised or roofs repaired swift and house martin nesting sites are often destroyed or accidentally blocked .
Swifts arrive in the UK from Africa at the end of April or early May.
They land only to nest, so young birds may be on the wing for as long as three years, eating, drinking, sleeping and mating as they fly.
Anyone who can provide a building suitable for a multi-box scheme, or who wishes to sponsor a box, should contact the Scarborough Swift Group via [email protected] or call Rob Stark on 07737 400 962 . Boxes for sponsorship cost £20 and sponsors will be told the location of their box and updated about occupancy via e-mail.