The King Charles III England Coast Path is a brand-new scenic National Trail

A new coastal path, which features many beautiful sites around Bridlington, is set to open this summer.

The King Charles III England Coast Path is a brand-new scenic National Trail which will run along the entire coast of England.

When the route is completely open, the East Riding section will start in the centre of the Humber Bridge, run along Hessle Foreshore alongside the Yorkshire Wolds Way and Trans Pennine Trail then through Hull’s docks, and out through Hedon to Paull.

The trail will then follow the banks of the Humber until Kilnsea where it will turn northwards and follow the Holderness coast through Withernsea, Hornsea, and Bridlington before rounding Flamborough Head and crossing the North Yorkshire border to Filey.

The Bridlington to Filey Brigg section (34Km/21 miles) is now open.

The King Charles III England Coast Path continues from Filey, travelling alongside the Cleveland Way though Middlesborough and onwards where there is now an uninterrupted walked route to the Scottish borders.

The coastal path, funded by Natural England, joins the 15 other National Trails in England and when completed, will be 2,700 miles long, making it the UK’s longest National Trail.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, cabinet member for heritage and coastal at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “The King Charles III England Coast Path will bring a fresh and positive visitor experience to the East Riding as a new destination, providing the opportunity for active days out and the exploration of our unique East Riding coastline.

“It is also a great way to explore our many wonderful towns and villages which the trail runs along.”