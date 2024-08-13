Ready for lift off! First barn owl chicks ringed by Howardian Hills project

Two sleepy Barn owl chick, amongst the first born in a network of new nesting boxes erected across the Howardian Hills National Landscape. - Image: Richard Darn/Howardian Hills Partnership

A project by the Howardian Hills Partnership to boost barn owl numbers has got off to a flying start.

Over fifty specially designed nesting boxes have been installed over the last nine months across the 79 square mile Howardian Hills National Landscape in a link up with farmers and land managers.

Conservationists checking boxes last month reported barn owls had already begun to move in, some even producing eggs – and now the first healthy chicks have hatched.Experts visited two boxes and fitted three owlets with rings carrying a unique number to help identify them in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two females and one male were found to be in excellent condition and should take their first flight by the end of August.Nick Burrows, from the Howardian Hills National Landscape, said: “We were expecting to have to be patient as owls need time to find the boxes and establish themselves, so we are overjoyed that we already have chicks, despite the exceptionally wet weather for much of the year.

Chirs Gibson with one of the first Barn owl chicks to be born using new nesting boxes erected by the Howardian Hills in North Yorkshire. - Image: Richard Darn/Howardian Hills Partnership

“The Howardian Hills is prime barn owl territory and this project is a great way of supporting one of our most iconic feathered residents."Barn owls traditionally nest in tree hollows or in old farm buildings, but both these habitats have declined significantly.

Boxes are vital to make up for the shortfall.

In fact, it’s reckoned that 80% of the UK’s barn owl population now use artificial nests.Barn owl expert Colin Gibson, said: “We often hear about nature struggling, but barn owl numbers have actually increased compared with 20 years ago.

“That’s in large part due to providing ready made nests, however, there’s no room for complacency given how the species has struggled in the past across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of over 50 new barn owl nesting boxes erected in the Howardian Hills, North Yorkshire. Image: Richard Darn/Howardian Hills Partnership

“This kind of project we have in the Howardian Hills is making a big difference.”Colin is a former steelworker and policeman from Redcar, who began making owl boxes after retiring.

He's since become an authority on the species, working alongside fellow retiree, Chris Gibson, from Scaling Dam near Whitby.

Both are licensed handlers. Colin continued: “When we checked boxes a few months ago we found 15 of them had signs that barn owls had inhabited them, seven had signs of breeding, with 25 eggs being laid.

“Given nest boxes had only been up for a matter of months that was a surprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Gibson with two Barn owl chicks. They are amongst the first to be born in special nesting boxes erected across the Howardian Hills National Landscape. - Image: Richard Darn/Howardian Hills Partnership

“But the wet weather meant most of these didn’t hatch or failed.

“However, the amount of activity we’ve seen is very encouraging, clearly there are lots of barn owls around.

“It’s still possible some pairs may try for a second brood this year given fair weather.

“The chicks we’ve ringed will probably stay very close to where they hatched. They also will breed in their first year, so they may well find a home in other nearby boxes.”Providing owl boxes is just one side of the conservation coin. Getting the habitat right so it produces plenty of food for this and other species is vital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sleepy Barn owl chick - one of the first born in a network of new nesting boxes erected across the Howardian Hills National Landscape. - Image: Richard Darn/Howardian Hills Partnership

Nick Burrows said: “We are doing a lot of work in the Howardian Hills through grants and workshops to encourage land managers to leave field margins and verges uncut.

“This is so incredibly important, as they provide ideal havens for small mammals, which are key link in the food chain.”