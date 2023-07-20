Kittiwakes specifically have been found dead on both land and sea and the reserve is being investigated for a possible outbreak of Avian Influenza or ‘Bird ‘flu’.

The reserve has released a statement on social media warning visitors about the possible outbreak:

“We have had a number of bird deaths, specifically Kittiwakes, on the cliffs and sea at Bempton reserve, that are being investigated as Avian Influenza or ‘Bird ‘flu’. DEFRA has been informed.

The RSPB reserve at Bempton Cliffs is staying open, however it has released guidance for visitors while the site is investigated for an outbreak of 'Bird Flu'.

“The Kittiwakes (and many other species) will be leaving our cliffs in the coming weeks, quite a few of the young have fledged. While it is worrying, the birds affected are in a small localised area. It is hoped that the majority of the birds will leave the cliffs before the impact worsens.”

The site is planning on staying open, due to the risk to humans being relatively low. The NHS state on their website that only in ‘rare cases’ does it affect humans and ‘most’ strains of the bird flu ‘don't infect humans.’

This guidance has been advised by the reserve:

“The reserve will remain open, as risk of infection in humans is low.

“However, Please DO NOT touch or remove dead or dying birds, DOG WALKERS please keep your dog on a short lead to avoid contact with sick or dead birds. We have been advised, in order to keep our team safe, we should leave any dead birds where they are unless they pose a serious public health risk.

“Thank you for your support and understanding through this trying time.”

The DEPHRA website advises that visitors should:

“Keep to the footpath, with dogs on leads.

“Do not feed wild waterfowl

“Do not pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds

“Do not touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with wild bird droppings

“If you keep poultry or other birds, wash your hands and clean and disinfect your footwear before tending to your birds

“If you find any dead wild birds please report online or call the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.