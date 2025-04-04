Severely injured Danes Dyke seal released following period of recovery
Two months ago, British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) tasked medics to Danes Dyke following reports of a young Grey seal dragging over 7ft of entanglement material.
Quick action from members of the public meant the previously inaccessible seal was able to be rescued.
Medics were able to skilfully remove the netting and uplifted him for care in the BDMLR unit to begin much needed antibiotics and pain relief.
The seal was named Callum Oak in memory of local teen, Callum Cooper who will have an oak tree planted at Danes Dyke in memoriam.
Once stable, Callum Oak was relayed to RSPCA Stapeley Grange, where during his stay he gained a further 8kg of weight, and his wounds healed.
Once tagged with an ID number for any future sightings, he was ready for a return to the wild.
BDMLR was given the careful task of bringing him back to the region for release.
Entangled seals always have a soft spot with everyone who works with them, and this was no exception!
On a beautifully sunny, clear midday in the presence of Callum Cooper’s family and school friends, Callum Oak was released back in to the wild and promptly met another seal swimming just off shore.
BDMLR has extended its immense gratitude to the members of the public who reported the injured seal, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Aldgate Veterinary Practice, Bridlington Headlands School and RSPCA Stapeley Grange for all their hard work involving this lucky seal.
Read the full story on the BDMLR website which includes graphic images of the seal’s wounds: https://bdmlr.org.uk/special-release-for-callum-oak-the-seal
