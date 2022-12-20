Tonnes of waste including cards, wrapping paper, cardboard boxes and leftover food is generated during the festive season – and the vast majority can be recycled.

Coun Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “It’s more important than ever that people place the right items in their blue bins.

“We’re urging residents to keep their recycling clean, dry and loose to reduce contamination – and I know they will do all they can to help.”

Recycling Officers in East Riding are getting ready for the festive season which is their busiest time of year.

To help residents over the Christmas and New Year period, here are some of the council’s top tips for recycling waste generated over the festive season.

Keep your recycling out of black bags

All recycling should be put loose in the blue bin and not in black bags. It makes sorting the waste more efficient and more waste can fit in your bins. Black bags are classed as contamination because they can’t always be split open, and can damage some sorting machines.

Sorting waste at household waste recycling sites

To make your trip to the tip easier, residents are urged to sort their bags of waste before visiting a recycling site. Sorting tables are provided at each household waste recycling site, alongside gloves, litter pickers, paper towels and anti-bacterial hand-wash so that you can sort through your bags with ease.

Download the app

61,700 people have already downloaded the East Riding Council app and receive reminder alerts for their bin collection days.

Festive bin collections and recycling

Bin collection dates will change over Christmas and New Year. Normal collections will resume from Monday, January 9.

Household waste recycling sites are open from 10am to 5pm each day, but will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. They will close at 4pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.