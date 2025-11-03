Whitby Seafoods celebrates 40 years of business with £40,000 raised for the Fishermen’s Mission

This summer, Whitby Seafoods have marked a major milestone – 40 years of making and marketing its flagship Whitby Scampi.

As part of the celebrations, Whitby Seafoods embarked on a fundraising campaign that’s made a real difference to fishing communities across the UK.

Throughout the months of May to July, the business, which is still family-run, embarked on an ‘every pack gives back’ promotional campaign.

The campaign saw specially selected packs of Whitby Scampi in both retail and foodservice market donate vital funds to the Fishermen’s Mission.

The result was a fantastic £40,000 raised and donated.

Laura Whittle, Whitby’s Marketing and Sales Director, said: “We are thrilled with the success of the campaign and being able to give back to support the UK fishing industry, to which we owe a massive debt of thanks.

"Without the dedication and hard work of British fishers, Whitby seafoods would not be able to produce our flagship Whitby Scampi, made from wild caught British Langoustine.

"The response on social media to the campaign shows that the British public too value the effort of fishermen, with content shared showing well above industry average engagement levels.

"This shows a real emotive connection between seafood lovers and the hard and dangerous work required to bring in the catch.”

Whitby Seafoods’ support for the Fishermen’s Mission is a partnership which spans more than 17 years, with the company consistently championing the charity’s work through donations, awareness campaigns and staff-led fundraising.

Ali Godfrey, director of business development at the Fishermen’s Mission, added: “The team at Whitby Seafoods have been brilliant friends and partners for decades.

"We continue to enjoy working with them all.

"Whitby Seafoods’ support continues to be vital to us.

"We know they understand the value of our work and we are so grateful to them for all their help.”

Although the ‘every pack gives back’ campaign has concluded, Whitby Seafoods continues to raise funds in support of the Fishermen’s mission throughout 2025, with employees taking on fundraising challenges including the London and Loch Ness Marathons, with the business matching all donations raised by employees.

How these donations will help

The funds raised will go directly towards supporting active and retired fishermen.

The Fishermen’s Mission provides:

♦ 24/7 emergency service for fishermen facing accidents or illness at sea

♦ Practical financial and emotional support for injury or bereavement

♦ Help with housing, financial hardship, and mental health challenges

Adam McPherson, digital fundraising officer for the Fishermen’s Mission added: “The generous donation will make a real difference to the lives of UK fishermen and their families.

"It will help us continue providing emergency assistance 24/7 to those facing accidents or illness at sea, as well as practical, emotional, and financial support for those dealing with injury, bereavement, housing issues, or mental health challenges.”