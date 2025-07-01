Yorkshire Arboretum welcomes two baby red squirrels as breeding programme success continues

The Yorkshire Arboretum is an independent charity established in 1997 to maintain and protect a unique collection of trees and shrubs from around the world, and to use this resource for education.Credit: Mark Hill

The Yorkshire Arboretum has welcomed two new red squirrel kits to its enclosure.

Since 2023 the programme at the arboretum has introduced 12 kits back into the wild or into other breeding programmes.

These two are the first of 2025 and are viewing the world from the nest box now but will soon be out and about exploring the enclosure.

The programme at the arboretum introduced a small breeding group of native red squirrels to visitors in 2023.

Made possible by generous support from the King Charles III Charitable Fund, it offered an opportunity to learn more about this increasingly rare native mammal and educate visitors about the challenges grey squirrels cause for red squirrels, trees and woodlands.

The three squirrels in the group came from participants in the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) Red Squirrel Studbook network, which aims to ensure a genetically diverse population in captivity.

The studbook then made sure that the next generation in 2023 went into places where the squirrels didn’t share similar DNA.

Early in 2024 the arboretum lost the male red squirrel to injury, but a new young male arrived from Cornwall this spring and he has settled into the enclosure well, exploring his new home.

Ben Paterson, Red Squirrel Officer at the Yorkshire Arboretum, said: “It is a great pleasure to look after these amazing squirrels and see the two girls, Hazel and Holly, thriving in the enclosure.

“Rusty, our new male has settled in well and is getting used to the visitors. We are hopeful that these two youngsters will be out and about in the compound soon for visitors to see.’’