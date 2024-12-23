Yorkshire Wildlife Trust donations plea as it looks to give struggling species a helping hand

Curlew populations are in freefall in many places due to habitat loss, changes in land management and predation (Picture: Simon Hulme) | National World

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is asking people to support its Species Recovery Appeal, which could see beavers return to the county.

It is looking to make a real difference as its looks give the much-loved water vole, the curlew, lady’s slipper orchid and even hedgehogs a helping hand.

A spokesperson said: “An iconic and loved species, thanks to Wind in the Willows, the water vole is now rarely spotted in the wild.

"Sadly, British curlew populations are in freefall in most places due to habitat loss and changes in land management – their long lifespan masking decades of declining numbers.

"We are working with Natural England and the Friends of the Lower Derwent Valley bird ringing team to tag curlews and track their movements.

"This will help us to identify places where curlews cling on.

“Hedgehogs need help too – our prickly friends face numerous challenges and became classified as vulnerable to extinction in 2020.

"Research has shown that keystone species, such as beavers, could play a starring role in our rivers and wetlands – slowing the flow of water to reduce flooding, improving water quality, creating new habitat, and even improving carbon storage.

"We would love to see key mammal species make a return to Yorkshire’s wetlands and forests one day.

"We must act urgently to understand the needs of these precious creatures, and provide them with the habitat essential for survival.”

Go to https://tinyurl.com/5h2kcy54 to support the YWT appeal.