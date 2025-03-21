800 of Europe’s top blackball players will be at Bridlington Spa.

The prestigious European Blackball Pool Championships will return to Bridlington Spa from Saturday, April 5 to Wednesday, April 16 starring 800 top players.

Players from the UK, Ireland, Gibraltar, Belgium, Malta, Australia, South Africa and Catalonia will take part in one of the most highly regarded and eagerly anticipated events on the blackball circuit.

A spokesperson said: “The event, hosted by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Bridlington Spa, will provide a major boost to tourism and the local economy in the town and will also provide an opportunity for the public to come down and watch the action with free entry for all sessions.

"For more information on the event timings visit: www.facebook.com/groups/europeanblackball/ or www.eba-pool.org.”

The European Blackball Pool Championships kick off a series of events taking place in Bridlington across 2025 including the Bridlington Kite Festival and Gathering of the Martial Arts World Masters on May 17 and 18.

There is also Race The Waves and Bridlington Steampunk Festival on June 13 to 15, Northern Soul Weekender on June 27 to 29, Northern European Youth Beach Volleyball Championships on June 30 to July 4, Beach CrossFit Throwdown on July 5 to 6, Bridlington Beach Volleyball Open on July 12 to 13 and British Open/Tri Nations Darts on September 19 to 21

Visit East Yorkshire said: “The first event of the year in Bridlington, The European Blackball Pool Championships, is a world class competition in the Blackball Pool calendar, and the team are looking forward to welcoming the organisers and players from around the world to the East Yorkshire coast.”

To see what’s on, and for more details on all the events, visit: visiteastyorkshire.co.uk or follow @visiteastyorkshire on Facebook and Instagram.

