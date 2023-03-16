At about 6.45pm last night (Wednesday March 15), fires were lit outside two properties on West Avenue, causing damage.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “In particular, we are appealing for information about two male suspects who were seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Police are probing arson attacks in Filey.

"They were believed to be wearing all black Adidas clothing and were seen running away from the scene.”

Email [email protected] if you have any information to assist in this investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC BRANT 141.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.