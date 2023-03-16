News you can trust since 1882
Filey arson probe: police appeal as two people seen fleeing the scene

North Yorkshire Police are probing incidents of arson in Filey, where two people were seen fleeing the scene.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT

At about 6.45pm last night (Wednesday March 15), fires were lit outside two properties on West Avenue, causing damage.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

They said: “In particular, we are appealing for information about two male suspects who were seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Police are probing arson attacks in Filey.
"They were believed to be wearing all black Adidas clothing and were seen running away from the scene.”

Email [email protected] if you have any information to assist in this investigation.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC BRANT 141.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230047073.

