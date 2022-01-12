Fishing boat crew rescued by Scarborough RNLI after engine failure distress call

Scarborough RNLI tows a stranded fishing boat back to the harbour. (Photo: Lee Marton/Mick Cowper)

The rescue crew of three rushed to Cayton Bay onboard the station's new inshore lifeboat where a small fishing boat had become stranded after its engine failed.

The lifeboat's helm assessed the situation and decided that towing the angling vessel was the safest way to assist the stricken fishermen.