​Five-star Edgehill power to 5-2 win at East Riding Rangers

Billy Logan scored twice in the 5-2 win for Edgehill at East Riding Rangers.

​Edgehill claimed a fourth successive win of the season to stay on top of the Right Car East Riding County League Premiership, earning a 5-2 success at East Riding Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was the first time this season that Edgehill had to play on a grass pitch resulting in a shaky start, this led to Edgehill falling behind through a lapse of concentration in the defence.

After settling into the game and gaining some control of the ball Edgehill began to find some joy going forward with a couple of chances which gave them some confidence. The visitors then equalised shortly after when a brilliant delivery into the box found its way to Billy Logan who headed home from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edgehill began to dominate proceedings and gained the lead through Ted Edwards’ header from a Kaden Evens corner.

Edgehill were persistent in their pursuit of a third goal and found it when a terrific pass found its way through to midfielder Ryan Link, who was able to chip the keeper to make it 3-1.

An Edgehill free-kick near the box was delivered to captain Kieran Link who headed the ball across goal where Ryan Link was able to put the ball into an open net as the first half ended 4-1 to the visitors.

The second half saw Edgehill subs enter proceedings and impress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers were able to net a second goal, but Edgehill were able to take control of the game shortly after when a quick break from the defence left a two-on-one opportunity, which Logan managed to finish off from close-range.

The Edgehill man of the match was Jamie Patterson.​