Flamborough RNLI rushed off their feet after three shouts in less than 12 hours

Flamborough Lifeboat, Atlantic 85, B-820, Elizabeth Jane Palmer returning to station at South Landing following the evening shout. Photo courtesy of Flamborough RNLI.

Yesterday (July 17) Flamborough RNLI were kept very busy with three different shouts being received over an approximate ten-hour period.

The first shout of the day happened at 10:39am, following a request from HM Coastguard to help in a search for a missing person.

Lifeboat and volunteer crew were tasked with searching an area between Lime Kiln Lane and Flamborough Head.

The Lifeboat was stood down at 12:02pm as the person had been found safe and well.

Lifeboat and volunteer crew returned to station at South Landing at 12:06pm.

The second shout of the day took place at 2:24pm following a report of an adult and two children cut off by incoming tide at 'old fall'.

Lifeboat with volunteer crew were on scene at 2:29pm where the casualties were located.

Casualties were taken on board at 2:38pm and safely returned to station at South Landing at 2:42pm.

The third and final shout of the day happened later in the evening, with Flamborough RNLI launching at 8:25pm following a report of a person calling for help at Thornwick bay.

The Lifeboat with the volunteer crew was on scene at 8:35pm in the area where the calls for help were reported although no casualties were seen.

Following a search of the area Flamborough RNLI were stood down at 8:48pm. Lifeboat and volunteer crew safely retuned to station at South Landing at 9:04pm. The crew and shore crew then washed down the lifeboat and tractor in preparation for the next shout for the final time.