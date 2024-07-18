Flamborough RNLI rushed off their feet after three shouts in less than 12 hours
The first shout of the day happened at 10:39am, following a request from HM Coastguard to help in a search for a missing person.
Lifeboat and volunteer crew were tasked with searching an area between Lime Kiln Lane and Flamborough Head.
The Lifeboat was stood down at 12:02pm as the person had been found safe and well.
Lifeboat and volunteer crew returned to station at South Landing at 12:06pm.
The second shout of the day took place at 2:24pm following a report of an adult and two children cut off by incoming tide at 'old fall'.
Lifeboat with volunteer crew were on scene at 2:29pm where the casualties were located.
Casualties were taken on board at 2:38pm and safely returned to station at South Landing at 2:42pm.
The third and final shout of the day happened later in the evening, with Flamborough RNLI launching at 8:25pm following a report of a person calling for help at Thornwick bay.
The Lifeboat with the volunteer crew was on scene at 8:35pm in the area where the calls for help were reported although no casualties were seen.
Following a search of the area Flamborough RNLI were stood down at 8:48pm. Lifeboat and volunteer crew safely retuned to station at South Landing at 9:04pm. The crew and shore crew then washed down the lifeboat and tractor in preparation for the next shout for the final time.
