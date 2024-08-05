Flat fire and bus crash among calls for Scarborough area firefighters over the weekend

Scarborough area fire crews have attended a range of incidents over the weekend

Firefighters from Scarborough and the surrounding area have responded to a wide range of incidents over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday(August 4), at 10.55pm, crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a late fire call at a residential premises in Eastfield.

The fire was out prior to fire service arrival.

Crews inspected the scene using a thermal imaging camera and gave advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday (August 3), at 12.51am, crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a fence on fire in the garden of a residential premises in Scarborough.

Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.

At 1.42pm, crews from Whitby attended a road traffic collision involving a bus which had collided with a bridge and ended up on its side in the River Esk at Grosmont.

On arrival, passengers and the driver were all safely out of the vehicle.

Two casualties sustained minor injuries.

Crews assisted the Police with scene safety.

At 3.44pm, crews from Scarborough attended a round baler on fire in a field at Hutton Buscel, this was extinguished using one hose reel jet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday (August 4), at 1.54am, crews from Scarborough, Filey, Robin Hoods Bay and Whitby responded to reports of a flat on fire.

The fire confirmed to have started in a basement flat – no occupants were present.

Hose reels were used to extinguish fire.