Harry Pieterse shines in Pocklington 3rds win at Hemingbrough 2nds

Jack Holman hit 68 in Yapham's loss. Photo by Phil Gilbank

Pocklington CC 3rds carried on their push for the YPLN Division 5 Ebor title with a 10-wicket victory at Hemingbrough 2nds.​

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Harry Pieterse snapped up 4-19 and Riley Tinson 2-13 as the hosts crumbled to 64 all out in 19.5 overs.

Openers Archie Sumner (29no) and skipper Jonny Sumner (20no) steered Pock to a winning 67-0 in 12.4 overs.

Pocklington 2nds had an eight-wicket loss at Selby 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Saltmer struck 27 and Freddie Forman 25no as Pock were dismissed for 114, the hosts easing to victory with 118-2 in 18.1 overs.

Relegation-battling Pocklington lost by 140 runs at Championship East high-flyers Welton.

Harry Snelling took 3-36 as Welton rallied from 178-8 to 252-9, Cam Mitchell’s 38 was in vain as Pock slipped to 112 all out.

Yapham lost by 48 runs at home to Heworth 2nds

Electing to field Yapham then saw Heworth reach 145-7. Martin Pearson impressed with 3-39. Despite a resilient 68 from Jack Holman, Yapham reached 144 all out in 37.4 overs.

Yapham 2nds slid to an eight-wicket loss at Hovingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yapham reached 202-8 in 40 overs. Hovingham knocked off the runs in just 26.2 overs making 203-2.

On August 17, Yapham 3rds lost by 120 runs at home to Osbaldwick 3rds.

Yapham won the toss and elected to field, and Osbaldwick amassed 326-3 in 40 overs.

Lewis Shepherdson made 31, Deri Reed-Thomas 38 and Tom Jennings a stylish 98 not out but Yapham only totalled 206.