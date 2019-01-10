Scarborough Hospital doctor had been given a number of warnings

The Scarborough surgeon who was found to have used foul language and inappropriate behaviour towards patients and staff had already been given a final warning by bosses.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service has found that Dr Serban Ioan Gheorghiu's fitness to practise is impaired because of his misconduct. Sanctions against him will be announced at a later date.

The Scarborough News approached the doctor at his home yesterday but he declined the opportunity to comment on the allegations.

Evidence presented to the tribunal shows that he was given a final written warning from the trust which runs Scarborough Hospital in December 2012 for inappropriate behaviour, similar to that in the current case.

This was extended in February 2013 after he used inappropriate language towards a female member of staff. This Trust warning lapsed in May 2015.

Dr Gheorghiu was subject to a disciplinary hearing at the trust in January 2016 as a result of allegations of further inappropriate behaviour which occurred after May 2015 and was given another final written warning. An appeal against this was unsuccessful.

He was given a warning by the General Medical Council which said his conduct did 'not meet with the standards required of a doctor' and risked 'bringing the profession into disrepute'.

Among the allegations at the fitness to practise hearing are that he asked colonoscopy patients to get on all fours and "assume the George Michael position".

It is also claimed that he made sexual remarks to colleagues, rubbed himself up against a nurse and used foul language in front of patients and colleagues.

Dr Gheorghiu, who is originally from Romania, worked for York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust as a consultant in the endoscopy unit at Scarborough Hospital, from February 2010 until October 2017.

He did not attend the tribunal in Manchester but a panel found the allegations proven.

They heard that his behaviour 'appears to be a deeply engrained aspect of his personality'. It was said that he 'demonstrated a lack of insight as to the effect of his behaviour on his colleagues and patients, as a result of which they would have experienced anxiety'.

Further evidence said 'the disruption and demoralisation from Dr Gheorghiu’s conduct in the workplace cannot be understated, having distracted his colleagues from their duties and having a consequent impact upon patient safety.'

The tribunal said it had 'mo credible evidence of any change in Dr Gheorghiu’s behaviour or attitudes' and there reamined 'an ongoing risk of repetition given Dr Gheorghiu’s lack of insight and lack of remediation'.

It concluded that his behaviour had 'undermined public confidence in the medical profession, and that he had personally failed to maintain proper professional standards and conduct within the medical profession.'