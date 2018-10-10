Scarborough Hospital - Have your say about what the future holds

Services at Scarborough Hospital are under review again.

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, NHS Scarborough and Ryedale CCG and East Riding of Yorkshire CCG are looking at the acute services delivered at Scarborough.

A statement said: "Healthcare is changing, people are living longer and there is a growing need for different types of health and care services, which are often provided outside of hospitals.

"This should mean that, with increased out-of-hospital care, fewer people will require the types of services that acute hospitals currently provide.

"Whilst this is good news for patients, it puts pressure on hospitals such as Scarborough where challenges are already faced in recruiting enough specialist staff or seeing enough patients to make services sustainable.

"We need to think about how things can be done differently to provide the best services for local people, not just finding a 'quick fix' for the problems we face now, but finding longer term solutions that meet local needs.

"The review will look at the services that are currently provided and through detailed analysis will seek to understand exactly what these services look like now, as well as what they might look like in the future."

GPs, hospital doctors and other healthcare staff are being included in the review but public workshops have been scheduled for next week.

Two will be held at the Royal Hotel in Scarborough on Monday (October 15) between 3.30pm and 5pm and then from 6pm to 7.30pm.

The following day a session will be held at East Riding Leisure in Bridlington from 2.30pm.

If you want to attend, you need to complete a form here.

A spokesperson said: "At these workshops there will be the opportunity to discuss why such a review is needed and also for you to share what is most important to you in terms of your care and what you think needs to be considered when developing future service options.

"This feedback will be used, alongside feedback from healthcare staff, to come up with the evaluation criteria.

"This is the first stage of the review and will take several months to complete. Once a range of options have been developed there will be further opportunities for discussion and input throughout the review process."