Here's how much is being spent on road improvements for the Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough and Whitby

A total of £654,000 is to be spent getting roads in the borough of Scarborough ready for the arrival of the Tour de Yorkshire in May.

The four-day cycle race will be visiting the borough for the fifth year running and North Yorkshire County Council has revealed the roads that will be repaired before the peloton arrives in the borough on Saturday May 4.

The total is part of a £13 million spending package on roads and junctions across the county that was approved by the council on Friday.

A report written for the county council by Andy Davies, its area manager for HIghways, states that the schemes in Scarborough and the rest of the county are the “acceleration of [the] future maintenance programme” ahead of the visit of the Tour de Yorkshire and also the 2019 UCI Road World Cycling Championships which will be held in Harrogate.

Among the roads to see investment ahead of the race are North Marine Road in Scarborough, which will have £105,000 spent on it.

A total of £56,000 will be spent on Peasholm Road and a total of £46,000 will be spent on two stretches of Burniston Road.

The Port of Call and Dotterel roundabouts on the A165 at Reighton will each benefit from £58,000 of repairs.

Chubb Hill, The Parade, Hawsker Lane and Green Lane in Whitby are also all included on the improvements list.

At the same meeting, it was also agreed that the county would spend £100,000 on improving the junction at Westborough and Northway in Scarborough.

The Tour de Yorkshire has grown in stature since it was first held in 2015. It was expanded from three days to four in 2018 and riders including Mark Cavendish, Sir Bradley Wiggins and Marcel Kittel.

This year, organisers hope that Tour de France winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas will take part in the event.