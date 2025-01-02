Heslerton Junior Football Club are the first club under the East Riding FA to become an official Comets provider

Heslerton's Comets players show off their new team kit.

Heslerton Junior Football Club have become the first club under the East Riding Football Association to become an official Comets provider.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-star England Football Accredited Club, which is based at Sand Lane, West Heslerton, near Malton, has taken advantage of the support on offer from the County FA and England Football so that they can provide a safe place for children aged six to 16 years with physical or additional needs to start their football journey.

Heslerton JFC provides a safe space for children to be themselves, play football make friends but most importantly have fun and feel like they belong. Everyone is welcome regardless of football experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Carrie Pape said, "Seeing them have fun, play together, laugh together and enjoy themselves is such a wonderful feeling.

Heslerton's Comets players show off their new kit.

"Watching the smiles grow on the children's faces when they received their football kits, last weekend, is the reason that I coach junior football.

“We get together ever Saturday 9.30-10.30am, starting again on Saturday January 11.

“We have some exciting things planned for next year as well, such as mascots at local football games and a holiday club starting the February half-term!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To enquire about the PAN football sessions, please email [email protected]

East Riding FA Participation (Inclusion) Officer Rebecca Bolton said, "We are delighted that Heslerton Junior Football Club have become the region’s first ever Comets provider and like us they are committed to providing more opportunities for disabled people to play and enjoy football.

"The club’s volunteers are working extremely hard to become fully inclusive and we look forward to helping them achieve this."

Heslerton JFC have teams from Under 7 right through to Under 16 with girls teams at Under 10, Under 12 and Under 14 and a pathway through to senior football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Training takes place on evenings and Saturday mornings with girls matches on Saturday mornings and mixed football matches on a Sunday.

Further details and information about the club and upcoming events can be found on their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.