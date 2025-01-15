Hosts Bridlington Rovers Pandas secure crucial home win against Great Driffield AFC Development

Bridlington Rovers Pandas won 4-2 at home to Great Driffield Dev. Photo by Alexander Fynn

​Bridlington Rovers Pandas moved out of the Right Car East Riding County League Division Two relegation zone, as they began 2025 with a 4-2 victory over Great Driffield AFC Development.

The Pandas side, which has been riddled with injuries in the first half of the league campaign, were almost back to full strength after the Christmas break, and started the game the brighter side, writes Alexander Fynn.

And it was the home side who put Driffield under pressure in the opening stages.

Ricky Sharp, on the counterattack, went one on one with the Driffield keeper but his ball was just too high and chipped over the keeper, however, he couldn’t catch up with the ball as it rolled out of play.

Moments later Luke Stockdale fired the Pandas in front from a corner and a scramble in the box, Driffield were unable to clear the danger, the ball fell to Stockdale and fired home.

The Pandas were quick to attack again as Ellis John doubled the lead as an error by Driffield allowed him to fire into the net.

Both sides were in a midfield battle, but the Pandas stayed resolute and to the task in hand as Alex Staveley made it 3-0 from a corner as he tapped the ball into an empty net.

In the second half both teams battled hard, however it was Driffield who managed to get themselves back into the game by pulling two goals back as they scored their second goal from a corner.

Overall though it was the Pandas with the final say as substitute Harrison Shaw hit the home side’s fourth goal moments before full-time from a counter-attack and stayed composed to fire it into the bottom corner from the oncoming keeper.

The Pandas are at home on Saturday again as they host bottom-placed Leven Members Club Reserves.

Pandas coach Martin Richardson said: “It was great to be back to winning ways, a great performance from the boys today, especially in the first half I thought we were excellent.

"In the second period we got a bit sloppy and complacent, but were just happy with three points.

"We go again on Saturday afternoon which will be tough against Leven, but we look to build on today’s performance.”