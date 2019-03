1. We are sailing

This 18th Century, Grade II, listed Windmill is located minutes from the centre of Scarborough. It is now a hotel.''Restored and renovated over a number of years, the Windmill has a variety of nine ensuite courtyard rooms including king-size four poster beds. There are also two suites in the Windmill tower; the lower suite for a family and the balcony suite for couples with a head for heights.' 'The site has had a windmill in situ for around 400 years and the present structure dates from 1794 when Thomas Robinson was given the authority to build a new mill. ' The mill stopped grinding corn in 1927 and although over the years was used as a bakery and then for storage, the property gradually fell into disrepair. ''Saved from a developer who wanted to knock it down for a block of flats in 1985, it was renovated and turned into a bed and breakfast / self catering property.

staff

jpimediaresell