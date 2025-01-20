Josh Butler’s treble serves up 4-0 win for Rosedale at home to Ayton in Newitts Beckett Football League first division

​Rosedale continued their resurgence in the Newitts Beckett Football League first division with a 4-0 home win against Ayton.

The tenacious Josh Butler gave Rosedale a lead before the interval from a free-kick, following good play from Robin Wilkinson, then scoring directly from a corner, writes Andy Stanton.

The second half saw Butler notch his hat-trick while Dale’s debut keeper Shaun Suffield saw much action oppressing the Ayton attack. Dale youngster James King rounded things off from close range, ably assisted by Rich Smith.

Kirkdale welcomed Thornton Dale in a match where the emphasis was very much on the goalkeepers.

After a cagey opening the visitors went ahead with an Isaac Edmond strike.

Sibling Kieran in the Thornton net would have to be at his best thwarting several real opportunities for the hosts to reply.

The second half was an open, end to end affair and Kirkdale stalwart Sean Murray eventually hit the equaliser for the hosts.

More chances came and went for both teams, Thornton almost grabbing a late winner, stopped only by the heroics of Kirkdale keeper Finlay Burbidge.

Leaders Amotherby & Swinton won 6-1 at Snainton, Josh Lewis hitting the hosts’ consolation.

Division Two leaders Heslerton worked hard for a 2-1 win at home to lowly Ryedale.

Heslerton keeper Simon Clark gifted the visitors an early breakthrough, allowing Ben Thompson’s effort to slip through his hands.

Ex-Heslerton keeper Jim Houlder was in scintillating form, pulling off a string of fine saves to thwart his old side. Clark would redeem himself with a fine tip over from a Thompson free-kick.

In the second half, the introduction of subs Rob Ruston and Jake Allardice sparked the breakthrough.

Striker Matty Bean fed Ruston inside 18 yards to sweep home the equaliser with virtually his second touch, more forward play brought a spot-kick which Allardice dispatched to earn all three points.

Declan Richardson hit a double as West Pier won 5-1 at home to Slingsby, further goals came from Paul Provins, Neil Thomas and an own goal. Rio Howden would grab Slingsby solitary response.

An interesting affair at Easton Lane saw second-placed Danby lose 3-2 at home to rivals Goldsborough.

In an exciting opening 45 minutes Danby took the lead from a Chris Nesbitt effort before the visitors hit back to equalise.

Boro then went ahead through Jack Dowson.

Before half-time Boro hit back with the match winner.

On target for Boro were Ben Watson with a brace and Luca Clasper.

in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy quarter-final Fishburn Park Academy beat Sinnington 3-1.

Sonny Winspear gave hosts Park the lead, Jack Vincent replying for the visitors before the interval.

Academy restored the lead in the second half through Aaron Locker, confirming the win with a Georgie Moon effort.

NRCFA Saturday County Cup action saw Goal Sports lose 3-1 at Staithes, while Wombleton lost 4-0 to Wigginton.

