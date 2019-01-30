Lord Rosebery pub in Scarborough reveals plans for new roof terrace bar

An ambitious plan to remove part of the roof of a Scarborough pub to create a terraced beer garden has been lodged with Scarborough Borough Council.

JD Wetherspoon Plc also wants to create a new second-floor bar as part of the proposals at the Lord Rosebery pub in Westborough.

As part of the plans, part of the roof at the front of the building will be taken away to allow drinkers to enjoy a pint in the sun.

These are some of the pubs which have closed in Scarborough in recent years.

The application states: “The proposal is to create a new bar and beer garden terrace on the second floor and roof terrace of the existing Wetherspoon bar.

“There will be a new bar located on level two, to serve the additional spaces, and will feature a mixture of flexible and fixed seating and planting throughout.

“The existing site is currently run as an operational bar on the ground and first floor levels. The second floor and roof level are currently unused.”

It adds: “Although the site is located mainly within a business area, consideration has been made to the residential flats that sit above the shops to the road opposite.

“The beer garden on the roof will have an open roof, however, the natural design of the building with its tall brick walls and chimneys will form a walled enclosed to the beer garden, both hiding the beer garden from external views and with keeping noise contained.

“In addition to this, green walls, trees and planting will feature on the roof terrace which are all great [for] acoustic reductions.”

Scarborough Council’s environmental health officer Adele Cook has submitted a letter noting a number of concerns with the application, including the potential for disturbance to neighbours from noise.

She also suggests the use of umbrellas in the summer to stop gulls trying to steal food if people are to be eating on the roof garden.

North Yorkshire Police has also said that plans to use the outdoor seating from 8am until midnight “may not be appropriate” given the pub’s location.

The plans are now out to consultation.