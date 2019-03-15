New date for event to tidy up the floor in Raincliffe Woods, Scarborough

A clear-up event to tidy up the woodland floor in Raincliffe Woods due to take place tomorrow (Saturday) has been postponed for a week.

Due to the weather forecast, the event will be held on Saturday 23 March.

Raincliffe Wood Community Enterprise is calling for volunteers to clear the wood and brash from 10am to 4pm. They will meet at the Saw Mill car park, at 10am, and it is due to finish at 4pm.

The last event attracted 15 volunteers plus a local farmer who arrived with a shredder to get rid of loads of brash.

A spokesperson said: "We really appreciated the hard work put in by all the volunteers who managed to clear large areas of wood and brash. All volunteers who help with tidying up will be able to take away some logs for their own use.

"If you are not a member you will be most welcome to come and help us and to talk with us about our plans for the future.

"Good footwear or wellington boots essential, also gardening / heavy duty gloves advised. We will be using secateurs, saws and shovels."

Non-members are asked to email in advance, to enquiries@raincliffewoods.co.uk.

A website survey gives people the chance to have their say on the woodland, their likes and dislikes. It is at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BMW2XSC

In 2015, Scarborough Borough Council issued a licence to Raincliffe Wood Community Enterprise (RWCE) to extract timber.

But the impact and extent of thinning operations have caused concerns among some people.

RWCE directors say the thinning operation is necessary to transform the wood into a community asset and safeguard its future for generations to come.