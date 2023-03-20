News you can trust since 1882
North Yorkshire Police seek man who may have been hurt after exchange of words on Scarborough road junction

North Yorkshire Police are trying to locate a man who may have been injured this morning (March 20) on Barrowcliff Road, close to the junction to Colescliffe Road in Scarborough.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:55 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 17:55 GMT

Reports received by the North Yorkshire Police Control Room said that at about 7.30am, a man was walking along Colescliffe Road, toward Barrowcliff Road when a white car with black wheels pulled up alongside him.

The driver and the man exchanged words and then the man walking was heard to shout out.

Witnesses reported seeing the man with what they believed to be blood on his arm.

Police are trying to find a man who may have been injured on Barrowcliff Road, close to the junction to Colescliffe Road in Scarborough.
Man arrested on suspicion of rape after incident in Bridlington

Officers attended the scene and searched the area, but they were unable to fine the man who was believed to be injured.

Police said: “We’re appealing for any other witnesses or anyone with information about the man to contact us, so we can check on his welfare.

“He’s described as white, aged around 30, with dark hair, wearing a dark t-shirt with yellow writing.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room quoting reference NYP-20032023-0077.

You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

