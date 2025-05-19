This week's Views from the Pews column

Rev Capt Malcolm Jackson, rector of the group of Mulgrave parishes.

This week’s words come from the Rev Capt Malcolm Jackson, rector of the Mulgrave group of parishes.

The Christian church believes in the love of God through Jesus Christ. We are to proclaim that love to others. The disciple John wrote of Jesus, “We know love by this, that he laid down his life for us – and we ought to lay down our lives for one another”. (1 John 3:16)

He went on to say, “And this is his commandment, that we should believe in the name of Jesus Christ and love one another, just as he has commanded us”. (1 John 3:23)

It is a commandment not a ‘perhaps you’d like to’ or a ‘this might be a good thing’. It is a commandment to believe in Jesus and to love one another.

John also asks the question, “How does God’s love abide in anyone who has the world’s goods and sees a brother or sister in need and yet refuses help?” (1 John 3:17)

I’ve been reflecting on the inequality, greed and selfishness in the world. I think of those people who live in extreme poverty, without the simple necessities of life.

I think of those falsely imprisoned or persecuted for their beliefs, and I wonder, apart from God, who loves them? I think of people whose experience of church is hurtful and negative.

I ask the question are we loving our brothers and sisters? Do we give without expectation of praise or reward to help others?

I hold up all those questions as I reflect again on those words of John. How much of ourselves are we prepared to give for those worse off than ourselves?

How are we going to show the love of God which abides in us so that all around us can see it? Not for personal praise but for the love of God.

God bless you all.