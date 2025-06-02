Fr Paul Burnett, assistant curate of Whitby with Ruswarp.

If you are the parent of a 16 or 18-year-old you are probably in the midst of the hectic season of exams. That time when the pressure of revision and the desire to succeed comes to the fore.

Waiting for the outcome is a stressful time in itself, but knowing where those exams will take you is another level of stress.

Our young people are under an enormous amount of pressure these days to be successful, fuelled by social media, but what does success look like? A nice house, nice car, and holidays abroad are all signs that we are ‘doing well’.

The Bible teaches us that riches in this life mean little, and the riches received in heaven will be far greater than anything we can desire here on Earth. That can be a tough sell for the Instagram generation.

I’m a pragmatic fellow, I understand the cost of living has devastating effects on our lifestyle, mental health, and our physical health.

Success comes in many forms and exams can only measure certain aspects of our character. They don’t measure our compassion for others, our ability to be a loyal friend or our level of empathy, you are far more than exams can prove.

Over the next few weeks our young fledglings will plan for their futures and it is important to remind them that regardless of their achievements, they are loved and that is worth more than any exam.

Trials and challenges are a part of life, those going to university or the world of work will experience all of this and more. Those whose exams didn’t meet their expectations and are having to rethink their future, remember this is a chapter and there are many more to be written.

Be proud of who you are, because you are enough, loved by God, and all will be well.