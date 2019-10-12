fg

13 pictures from the outdoor screening in Sandside of BBC sitcom 'Scarborough'

The sixth and final episode of the BBC sitcom Scarborough was shown on a big screen in Sandside.

Before the screening, singer Danny Wilde performed on a stage set up on the back of a lorry. Director Derren Litten thanked the town, and sang karaoke, as did the staff from The Anchor fish and chip restaurant. Director praises town

1. Sandside screening

2. Sandside screening

Director Derren Litten

3. Sandside screening

Derren Litten sang 'Scarborough Town', to the tune of UB40's 'Kingston Town'.

4. Sandside screening

