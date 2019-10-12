'Do you want another series?' BBC Scarborough sitcom director asks audience in Sandside. 'My accountant would !'

"We were your guests in your town and we had an amazing time so thank you so much, and fingers crossed we will be back."

So said director Derren Litten after an outdoor screening on Scarborough seafront of the final episode of the BBC sitcom Scarborough last night.

Derren Litten on the stage.

He took to a stage set up on the back of a lorry and asked the audience "Did you like the last episode of Scarborough?" and "Would you like another series?", both of which were greeted with shouts of "Yes" and cheers. Then he joked that his accountant would like another series too.

Derren had flown in from his home near Benidorm to be at the screening, which took place outside The Anchor fish and chip restaurant.

There had been speculation through the week about the 'party' that was planned for the screening of the final episode, with posters going up on the South Bay.

Derren Litten thanked Scarborough for our hospitality and support.

Audience figures for the sitcom

At one stage it seemed the event would not go ahead, as a social media frenzy meant a large crowd might have been likely, with health and safety an issue.

But when that died down, the outdoor screening took place outside the restaurant and takeaway, with the episode projected on to a big screen on the wall of the neighbouring property.

There were curry pies on offer, as featured in the series, and singer Danny Wilde performed on the stage before the episode - in which he appeared - was shown.

Afterwards there was karaoke with Derren singing 'Scarborough Town', to the tune of UB40's 'Kingston Town', and the staff from The Anchor singing 'Simply The Best'.

After the low-key event, the next stop for some was The Newcastle Packet, which doubled in the series as The Good Ship.