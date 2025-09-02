150 years on: 'powerful moment' in history of Staithes as vast crowd watched first lifeboat arrive

On 1 June 1875, the village of Staithes saw a powerful moment in its history – the inauguration of its very first lifeboat, the legacy of that launch endures.

It was the beginning of a lifesaving tradition of courage, charity and community a legacy that shapes Staithes’ identity 150 years on.

The lifeboat, Hannah Somerset, a 32ft, 10-oared self-righting vessel built by Woolfe and Sons was funded by a legacy from Mrs Hannah Yates of Sheffield.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution, entrusted with choosing its station, selected Staithes almost without hesitation.

The boat arrived weeks earlier via rail to Loftus, where a modest ceremony and public fundraising effort preceded its horse-drawn journey to the coast.

The launch itself was a moment of both celebration and gravity.

A vast crowd gathered on the beach, joined by local dignitaries and RNLI representatives.

Mrs Laverick of Hinderwell christened the lifeboat Hannah Somerset to loud cheers, wishing that ‘God might speed her.’

Captain Robertson, RN, addressed the crowd, reminding them that while lifeboats could not perform miracles, the bravery and judgement of their crews would be the true measure of their worth.

The boat was then launched and trialled at sea, with Coxswain Joseph Ben (Joe Ben) Verrill, appointed by his crew, declaring himself satisfied with her performance.

Over the next 12 years, Hannah Somerset would prove her worth.

Between 1875 and 1887, she launched nine times, often in treacherous conditions.

Her first major rescue came in March 1876, when she saved 15 crew from the wrecked steamer Bebside near Cowbar Steel.

Later that year, she braved mountainous seas to escort fishing cobles safely back to shore, with villagers anxiously watching and lending a hand to launch and recover the boat.

She continued to serve the fishing fleet and respond to emergencies along the rugged coastline, including the rescue of the Madeline near Boulby in 1880.

And in 1883, she won the National Lifeboat Race at Whitby Regatta, earning the Staithes crew the title of ‘champion pullers of the German ocean.’

Joe Ben Verrill retired in 1886, and a new lifeboat replaced Hannah Somerset the following year.

Her fate remains unknown, but her legacy lives on in the enduring spirit of Staithes' lifeboat volunteers, past and present, who continue to answer the call to save lives at sea.