170 million-year-old stegosaurus foot fossil found in Whitby

Whitby Holiday Park Manager - Paul Zewoi, and Park Receptionist - Jemma Landers Dowson next to the 170 million year old fossil in the Jet Bistro.

A Geo-Safari tour guide has discovered a dinosaur fossil on Saltwick Bay next to Whitby Holiday Park, believed to be the footprint of a Stegosaurus from around 170 million years ago.

The find was made by Steve ‘The Rock Showman’ Cousins, whilst leading a Geo-Tourism walk with a visiting school.

Mr Cousins said: “Saltwick Bay is an amazing site for understanding the planet’s past, as shown by this wonderful specimen.

“During the Jurassic period, the sandstone of this fossil formed when the area would have been part of a river delta floodplain.

“The footprint measures around 24” long, and shows the three toes and elongated arch of the dinosaur’s hind foot. That’s a size 50 shoe!"

Palaeontologist, Dr Liam Herringshaw, has also investigated the fossil and confirmed it to be a dinosaur footprint, most likely of the deltapodus morphology with intricate structures and textures.

Dr Herringshaw has encouraged both locals and visitors to come and have a look at this fascinating piece of history.

He said: “Our charity 'Earth Science Outreach UK' aims to engage the public with local events and tours, such as those run by Whitby Fossil Shop ’Natural Wonders’, and YorkshireCoast.rocks.”

The fossil has been moved to Whitby Holiday Park’s Jet Bistro on the Cleveland Way, to ensure it can be preserved for everyone to see.

To discover more about the Stegosaurs of Whitby visit Dr Herringshaw’s blog at https://fossilhub.org/stegosaurs-of-whitby/.

You can see Steve ‘The Rock Showman’ Cousins talk about his incredible find on his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1178840697352305.