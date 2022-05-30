200,000 hours a month - North Yorkshire Moors Railway celebrates role of its 1,000 volunteers

North Yorkshire Moors Railway is celebrating its team of volunteers.

The NYMR welcomes more than 300,000 passengers to its attraction during a normal operating season, and needs at least 200,000 volunteering hours every year - an average of 22 hours per person every month - to operate its heritage services and bring its fascinating story to life.

One of the most popular roles is driving locomotives; however, there are many vital ‘behind the scenes’ roles that keep the railway operating safely.

These include the NYMR’s Infrastructure and Motive Power departments, assisting with the full breadth of civil engineering, building, electrical and mechanical work - not to mention the maintenance, repairs and overhaul of its fleet of steam and diesel locomotives.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Moors Railway is celebrating its team of volunteers.

This year a key focus for volunteer recruitment is expanding the NYMR’s new Volunteering and Community department, where those with experience in education and learning as well as community engagement can really shine by helping to enhance passenger enjoyment as well as the storytelling element of the heritage railway.

Analytical and data work is another area the NYMR needs support with and a role which could be for home-based volunteers.

Other roles include travelling ticket inspectors, signalling and telecommunications, customer service, retail, catering, administration, fundraising and education.

To raise awareness of these vital roles, the NYMR is running a social media campaign to highlight the valuable contributions that volunteers make to keep this popular attraction steaming on into the future.

"This week is a time to really honour our volunteers and thank them for helping to keep us on track.

“As an organisation, we’re heavily reliant upon volunteers and welcome hundreds of invaluable helpers up and down the line who get involved with a variety of hands-on roles.

"However, we still need more.

"You don’t need to be a train enthusiast or know all the lingo, and we’d love a whole cross-section of people to apply.

"We’re particularly eager to recruit more female volunteers - for every department.”

Start your volunteer journey on one of the most popular UK heritage railways, helping to deliver the aims of the charitable trust - one of which is providing education for all ages.