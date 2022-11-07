A Great Place to Work - Saint Catherine's delighted with new accreditation

Saint Catherine's staff and volunteers celebrate the Great Place to Work accreditation.

The charity asked all of its staff to fill in a detailed questionnaire, which looked at how people felt about working for the hospice.

Working with the team at Great Place to Work, an organisation which looks at building and recognising excellence in the workplace, the data was analysed and showed some positive results.

For example, 95% said ‘when I look at what we accomplish I feel a sense of pride’.

A total of 91% said ‘when you join the organisation you are made to feel welcome’ while 91% said they would rate the service we deliver as ‘excellent’.

The survey results also showed that the majority of staff said they could count on and support each other, work well as a team and were willing to give extra for the benefit of the team.

The charity is now working on an action plan, based on the survey responses, which will look at driving up standards even further and making sure that people continue to be happy in the workplace.

Mike Wilkerson, chief executive, said: “Saint Catherine’s is committed to providing the best possible workplace experience for all our staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A critical component of creating this environment is building an organisation which values our people and offers a place that provides both challenge and recognition.