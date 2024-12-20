A message of Christmas hope and generosity from the Vicar of Eastfield, Revd Sam Taylor

Revd Sam Taylor, Director of Westway Open Arms

Christmas is a beautiful time of year, filled with glistening lights, carols, festive meals, and the joy of giving and receiving gifts.

For our family, with two young children, it’s an exciting and magical time, full of wonder and anticipation. However, I know that for many, this season can also bring challenges, whether it’s due to financial hardship, loneliness, or difficult circumstances.

One of the greatest joys of Christmas for me (and many) is the opportunity to give—to share what we have with others. It’s a time to reflect on the true spirit of the season: love, generosity, and hope. I’ve seen this spirit first-hand through the incredible work of the volunteers and staff at Westway Open Arms.

Westway Open Arms is a Christian charity serving Eastfield and the surrounding communities, offering food, advice, support, and a range of activities for those in need. At Christmas, they focus especially on providing warmth, friendship, and a safe space for those who may otherwise feel forgotten.

The centre hosts Christmas dinners, parties, and events in the lead-up to Christmas Day, and gifts provided by generous donors are given to families and individuals—bringing both tangible and emotional comfort to those who need it most.

For me, this is the true message of Christmas: God came to us as a vulnerable baby, born to refugee parents, to a world in desperate need of love and hope. The work of Westway Open Arms (and other charities across the town) mirrors this message in such a beautiful, practical way. They show love to others by meeting their physical needs, letting people know they matter, and reminding them that they are not forgotten.

This Christmas, may we all remember that the heart of the season is not just in the decorations, the presents, or the celebrations, but in the way we reach out to others with love and kindness. Westway Open Arms is a shining example of how we can share God’s love in practical ways, and I am deeply grateful for their tireless efforts.

As we celebrate Christmas, let’s take a moment to think about how we can contribute to this spirit of generosity and care in our own community. No act of kindness is too small, and every effort brings a little more light to a world in need.

Wishing you all a blessed Christmas.

Revd Sam Taylor

Vicar of Eastfield

Director of Westway Open Arms