A Stroll With Stu: try this five-mile walk around Saltburn and Boosbeck

Fulsome apologies that this column has appeared less frequently this year, but you may havenoticed, it’s been kinda wet!

Then, last week, Carol Kirkwood popped up to forecast a heatwave that would last at least two days so I plucked my OS map out of my rucksack and planned this five-miler from Boosbeck to Saltburn.

Boosbeck is a wonderful name that conjures up a village straddling a babbling brook of Cameron’s Strongarm, but actually means the stream by the cow shed. Disappointing, but that’s life.

At the Lingdale end of Boosbeck village, take a left along Church Lane.

This soon leads to St Aidan Church which you need to keep on your left along a track that says both “Private” and “Public Footpath”.

Just as you reach the parsonage, go through a kissing gate on your right leading to a fantastic path that resembles the vortex on the ‘Tenable’ quiz show.

Well OK, it doesn’t spin or anything but the tight circle of hawthorn and other spiky bushes, sucks out most of the light before you emerge onto a wide track that is pretty, but sadly isn’t Narnia.

Turn left going slowly downhill to cross (imperceptibly to be honest) the old railway line that ran from the ironstone mines of East Cleveland, to Guisborough via Slapewath.

Take a sharp left at Priestcrofts Farm, continuing on to cross Boos Beck and climbing back up to take a quick left turn onto the road near Skelton Green.

Turn right, and after 200 yards turn right down Trout Hall Lane then quickly left along a wide track.

With allotments always on your right, soon dogleg left, ignore a wide track right to head onto a narrower path straight ahead and you will shortly reach a crosspath which is actually the Cleveland Way.

Turn right along it admiring half a dozen hot donkeys and you will soon be as surprised as I was to see a majestic view across the coastal plain to the windfarm off Redcar Beach.

In fact, it is such a fabulous view that as you approach the outskirts of Skelton there appears to be a purpose built viewpoint on your left.

Google normally helps me out, but I can find no mention of on t’internet and had no idea it was there.

Drop onto a road - Swilly Lane – now enjoying great views towards Saltburn, then quickly take a gravity assisted descent down a long flight of steps to Skelton High Street.

At the bottom someone attending to overgrowing vegetation adjacent to the pretty Ringrose Orchard, (named after the wonderfully named and highly respected local lady Mrs Ringrose Wharton), stopped me for a chat.

His main topic of conversation was how young his 83-year old father looked, compared to how clapped out I looked aged 69.

I tried to edge away but he insisted on telling me how far I’d let myself go, to the point that I was wondering how I should introduce him to the sharp end of his hoe.

Then I caught a glimpse of my reflection in a window.

Now, to be fair, I’m not good coming down steps and it was a hot day, and I hadn’t slept well last night because my cat wouldn’t shut up, and, er…… OK.

He had a point.

Cross over the High Street, down Coniston Road, then quickly right down Derwent Road, curling left to meet Windermere Drive.

Now, a huge new housing estate is being built ahead and my map clearly pre-dates this expanding little town.

Turn right down Windermere, past the medical centre and follow the realigned road as it snakes downhill, left, right and back again like a Tarmac roller coaster.

The road eventually bends left again beyond the semi-built new estate.

Just opposite Patterdale Road, the Cleveland Way signs reappear, guiding you down a path that soon goes under the A174, and into a field, then dives into the woods that run alongside Skelton Beck all the way to Saltburn.

The path drops steeply, but is obvious, as it bends right at the end to cross the beck on a footbridge.

Towering above you is the impressive Saltburn rail viaduct, still carrying steel to and from Skinningrove and potash from Boulby.

Take the wider path uphill, then right at a prominent signpost.

You have a choice now.

Edge left where you can, to join the road past Saltburn’s colourful bandstand, or stay lower to reach the Woodland café and Italian Gardens.

I took refreshments in the excellent Spa Hotel on Saltburn Bank, admiring the views out to sea.