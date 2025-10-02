Acclaimed actor Greta Scacchi joins star-studded Whitby Lit Fest line-up

Acclaimed actors are heading to the inaugural Whitby Lit Fest this autumn, adding star quality to the literary line-up.

Joining Miriam Margolyes, who was already announced as a featured guest, are Greta Scacchi and Ace Bhatti.

Scacchi will take centre stage in Books of My Life – where she’ll discuss the books behind her iconic acting roles.

Born in Milan, Scaachi was catapulted to stardom at the age of 22 in Merchant Ivory’s Heat and Dust - based on the Booker prize-winning novel by Ruth Prater Jhabvala.

Whitby is set to welcome actress Greta Scacchi, left, and writer James Bailey.

In a 40-year career, Scacchi has acted in well over 50 films, plays and TV productions all over the world.

She’ll be in conversation with the crime-writer Peter Guttridge about her experiences of playing in these adaptations and numerous others that followed ranging from Austen, Waugh, Dumas and Tolstoy to Michael Tolkein (The Player), Scott Turow (Presumed Innocent), Simenon, Agatha Christie and even The Bible.

Award-winning crime-writer Peter Guttridge co-founded Books By The Beach in Scarborough in 2014.

Greta Scaachi said: “Books have been part of my life, all my life, but have played an important part in my acting career.

"I look forward to discussing all with my long-time friend and Whitby interlocutor, the crime author, Peter Guttridge.”

Scacchi will also join Whitby’s Ace Bhatti on stage to read letters from James Bailey’s book, The Meaning of Life: Letters from Extraordinary People and their Answer to Life’s Biggest Question.

Bhatti is known for his roles on series including EastEnders, Coronation Street, Holby City and Band of Gold, and hit dramas including the BBC’s Line of Duty, and feature films including Bohemian Rhapsody and Bend It Like Beckham.

The Meaning of Life was the result of writer James Bailey being inspired by a 1930’s project by the philosopher Will Durant.

James will also be in conversation with Joshua Fletcher – one of the extraordinary people who wrote back to James for the book.

Psychotherapist and author, Joshua’s expertise in understanding what makes us tick has seen him amass over 300,000 followers on TikTok. His latest bestselling book is And How Does That Make You Feel? Everything You (N)ever Wanted to Know About Therapy.

Ace Bhatti will also take part in Shaun Usher’s Diaries of Note event with Miriam Margolyes.

Appearances are subject to filming availability.